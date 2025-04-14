The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One person has been arrested after reports of an intruder at UnitedHealthcare’s Minnesota headquarters months after its CEO was killed.

The Minnetonka Police Department reported a large police presence at the health insurance company’s head office Monday late morning.

“A suspect outside of United Healthcare has been placed into custody without incident. There is no threat to the public,” the department followed up in a social media post on X. “We are continuing to clear the scene at this time.” No further details were shared.

The insurance giant has increased security at its head office since the killing of its CEO Brian Thompson, according to KSTP. The outlet reports that a police officer has been stationed at the main entrance every day since Thompson’s death.

The CEO was fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan on December 4 last year before speaking at a conference in the city.

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione is accused of killing Brian Thompson and has pleaded not guilty. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this month she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Luigi Mangione, 26, is accused of killing Thompson and pleaded not guilty in December to state murder and terror charges. Mangione also faces federal charges, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this month she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Bondi justified the decision, alleging that Mangione “stalked and murdered” Thompson and committed the crime as an “act of political violence.” She said because the killing took place in the middle of New York City in broad daylight the alleged shooter “may have posted grave risk of death to additional persons.”

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione's lawyer, branded the decision “barbaric.”

“By seeking to murder Luigi Mangione, the Justice Department has moved from the dysfunctional to the barbaric,” she said in a statement.