Uncle allegedly kidnaps kids, telling cops he wanted to ‘take them to heaven’

The mother of the children, ages 4 and 6, told police the uncle was unstable and that she ‘feared he would harm’ them

Andrea Cavallier
Friday 30 August 2024 18:26
Moment uncle arrested for kidnapping children caught on police bodycam

Harrowing police body cam footage shows the moment a man in California was arrested for kidnapping his young niece and nephew before telling authorities he wanted to “take them to heaven.”

The Upland Police Department shared the footage on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a note from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for a vehicle in connection to a kidnapping after two children, ages 4 and 6, were taken by their uncle, who has no custodial rights.

The man, whose name has not been released by police, was arrested this week after taking his niece and nephew so he could “take them to heaven,” cops say.
The mother of the children told police that the man, who has not yet been named, was unstable and that she “feared he would harm” them.

When police spotted the vehicle, they attempted to pull it over, but the man refused that led to a brief chase with the children in the backseat of the car before an arrest was finally made.

While being taken into custody, the suspect told police he wanted to take the children to heaven.

It’s unclear why the man allegedly took the kids and where they were headed.

Two children were in the backseat of the vehicle the uncle was driving when he was pulled over by police.
Both children were taken to a hospital as a precaution, but they were unharmed.

No additional details were immediately available.

