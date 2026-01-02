15-year-old boy charged after Uber driver found dead on New Year’s Day

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after an Uber driver was found dead on New Year’s Day in what Georgia police are calling a “senseless murder.”

Christian Simmons was charged as an adult in the murder of Cesar Tejada, a 58-year-old husband and father of two.

“He was just out trying to make extra money for his family,” Lawrenceville Police Captain Dena Pauly said in a news conference. “It’s a senseless act, and not the way any family would want to start a new year.”

Tejada, a Grayson resident, picked up Simmons in Lilburn at around 4:13 a.m. ET on Thursday, police said. After dropping him off in Lawrence, Simmons moved from the back seat of the car to the front driver’s side door, shot Tejada and left him in the road, according to authorities.

Pauly said it “doesn’t appear that there was any sort of argument” between the two before the shooting, adding that it “appears to be just a carjacking.”

open image in gallery Christian Simmons, 15, has been charged after an Uber driver, 58-year-old Cesar Tejada, was found dead on New Year’s Day in what Georgia police are calling a ‘senseless murder’ ( Getty Images/iStock )

One Lawrenceville resident was disturbed by the crime scene, telling Atlanta News First, “I was shivering.”

“It was terrifying seeing a lifeless body,” Hieu Le said.

At around 5:20 a.m., police were called to the area and found Tejada, who was pronounced dead.

Investigators used surveillance cameras in the area to identify a Black SUV as a “vehicle of interest,” which turned out to be Tejada’s car, Pauly said.

Authorities discovered Tejada’s car in the same area where he had picked up Simmons. Police identified Simmons as a possible suspect and waited outside his home in Lilburn. When Simmons left his house, the cops arrested him.

Pauly told reporters, “We do not have any other motive other than Mr. Simmons wanted the vehicle.”

open image in gallery Uber shared its condolences with Tejada’s family ‘during this incredibly difficult time’ ( Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images )

When asked if Simmons had been in trouble with the law before, Pauly said, “Multiple jurisdictions have had encounters with Mr. Simmons.” Authorities did not disclose how Simmons got access to a weapon.

Pauly shared her condolences with Tejada’s family and said the shooting “was quite a surprise to us,” citing the city’s low crime rate.

Uber said in a statement shared by Atlanta News First, “We’re saddened by this devastating loss, and our condolences go out to the driver’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The rideshare company said it has banned Simmons’ account.

It was not immediately clear whether Simmons has an attorney.