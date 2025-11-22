The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A football player from the University of Alabama at Birmingham is now in custody after allegedly stabbing two of his teammates just before the game kicked off.

The attack occurred Saturday at the Football Operations Center, the training center, just hours before the Blazers were scheduled to play the South Florida Bulls at 3 p.m ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

The names of the players have not been made public due to patient privacy and an ongoing investigation, a school spokesperson told The Independent.

However, Jefferson County Jail records show that Daniel Mincey, a 20-year-old redshirt freshman, was booked at 12.40 p.m. Saturday. He faces charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

The two injured players are now in stable condition, the school said. The injured players were reportedly transported to UAB Hospital, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service told AL.com.

UAB's Football Operations Center, where one player allegedly stabbed of his two teammates hours before the game kicked off ( Google Maps )

“We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place,” a university spokesperson told The Independent in a statement.

“The team elected to play today’s game. UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students,” the statement continued.

The circumstances leading up to the attack are not immediately clear.

UAB headed into Saturday’s game with a 3-7 record this season.