California woman arrested after malnourished poodle thrown over vet surgery fence

Tyler Nashae Thompson faces up to three years in prison if convicted of causing ‘unaimaginable suffering’ to the dog

Alex Croft
Friday 28 November 2025 13:13 EST
The incident happened at a veterinary clinic in Anaheim, Orange County (file photo)
The incident happened at a veterinary clinic in Anaheim, Orange County (file photo) (Google Street View)

A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a poodle in a plastic bag was thrown into the backyard of a California veterinary clinic.

Tyler Nashae Thompson was allegedly caught on camera hurling the dog over the 8ft fence in Anaheim at around 1:37 a.m on 12 November.

After the grocery bag hit the ground a white poodle was seen walking out while the person who threw the bag walked back into a nearby apartment complex, the LA Times reports. The dog was found by the owner of the clinic several hours later at around 6:30 a.m.

Thompson now faces up to three years in jail after she was charged with one felony count of felony animal cruelty, one felony count of felony animal abuse by a caretaker, and one misdemeanor count of concealing or destroying evidence.

The poodle is extremely malnourished, infested with fleas and missing a tooth, Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Thompson was identified by Anaheim detectives through surveillance video, and arrested on a $50,000 arrest warrant on Wednesday, November 27. She is currently being held in Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday 1 December.

The dog was found by the clinic owner hours later
The dog was found by the clinic owner hours later (Google Street View)

“This poor dog was subjected to unimaginable suffering by someone who was supposed to care for her. Only the truly depraved would make the decision to abuse an animal who has no way to protect itself and then throw it away like a piece of trash,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“The abuse of any defenseless animal will not be tolerated and those who engage in violence against animals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Michael Chay of the Consumer & Environmental Protection Unit.

