Oregon police have re-arrested a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from prison last week.

Ty Anthony Sage, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery for his alleged role in the shooting of a 15-year-old.

Sage posted bail of $5,000 on September 22, last week, before vanishing from the Multnomah County Detention Center, just outside Portland.

Following his disappearance, the local sheriff’s office admitted he “should not” have been released.

Ty Anthony Sage was rearrested after he was mistakenly released on bail for a murder charge ( Multnomah County Sheriff's Office )

Cops rearrested Sage around 1 pm yesterday at a gas station in Florence, which is over 170 miles from the jail.

"This individual should not have been released,

"We hold the ultimate responsibility for a person's release. In this case, we fell short.

“But we are committed to do everything we can to restore community trust and confidence in our organization,” said Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell.

Sage was initially arrested on May 20 in connection with the shooting of Lowgunn Ivey, 15, on December 4, 2021.

He admitted to police that he had intended to rob Ivey and later told a court that the incident was “never supposed to go down like that.”

Now, the sheriff hopes that Ivey’s family “can have justice”.

"Lowgunn's family deserved better.

“As Multnomah County's sheriff, I am committed to making sure this does not happen again, that we learn from our mistakes, and that Lowgunn's family can have justice,” she said.

O’Donnell confirmed that no employees at Multnomah County Detention Center had been placed on leave, as she believed that they “acted in good faith based on the information” available to them.

Sage was being held at Multnomah County Detention Center before vanishing and being rearrested 170 miles away ( Google )

Ivey’s mother, Jodie Ramsey, told ABC Portland affiliate KATU that Sage’s escape had left her “completely on edge”.

“I don’t have any hope, I mean, once they finally caught him and they had him in custody, I had all the hope in the world. I was hopeful, I was completely hopeful.

“Now that he is no longer in custody, I have 100% doubts,” she told Fox12 in a separate interview before Sage was re-arrested.

According to court documents, Ivey’s shooting was the result of an alleged drug and gun sale.

Ramsey said that her son “didn’t care about his life” at the time, since he was struggling to cope with his father’s suicide.

Sage’s alleged accomplice, Kevin Rivas-Ramirez, 26, was also arrested in May 2025. He remains in police custody.

“When I found out the indictments went out, and when I found out the first one got arrested and the second one got arrested in the same week, I was really happy.

“So I’ve been waiting for this for a while. It’s been kind of a rough road,” Ramsey said at the time of the arrests.