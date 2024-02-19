The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colorado Springs police have released the identities of two people shot in a University dorm room on Friday.

Officials responded to a report of shots fired around 5.40pm MST at Crestone House, a dorm building on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ (UCCS) campus.

Upon entering the room, police discovered the bodies of 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado. Mr Parker was an enrolled student at the University, while Ms Montgomery was not.

According to her Linkedin page, Ms Montgomery worked as a freelance health and wellness copywriter. Mr Knopp was a senior studying music. The university described him as an accomplished guitar player and “extremely talented musician”.

Both of the individuals suffered one gunshot wound. Police did not release infromation about the pair’s relationship.

Officials say they’re investigating the deaths as homicides but did not release a manner of death. That determination will be made by the local coroner’s office. Still, officials said on Saturday that they’ve ruled out a possible murder-suicide.

Additionally, they believe that the murders were an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other and not a random act against the university or the two people killed. Officials did not state whether a suspect has been placed in custody.

The deaths are the third and fourth homicides to occur in the city this last. Last year, Colorado Springs saw two deaths, police said.

“Since the beginning of this investigation, the primary focus has been on the victims of this tragic incident and pursuing justice for them and their families,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement. “We owe it to the victims and their families to deliver accountability and justice for this horrific act.”

The shooting forced the university to implement a lockdown and shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter.

Mr Knopp’s mother, Amy Elswick Knopp, posted about the shooting on Facebook, before officials identified her son as one of the victims.

“There were reports of an active shooter on campus at UCCS where our son, Sam, is a senior. At least one person is dead. I haven’t heard from Sam,” she said, explaining that her son lived in the building where people were told to shelter in place.

“The campus is in lockdown and is now closed today,” she continued. “PLEASE EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE BUT IT’S THE GODDAMNED GUNS! This hits way too close to home and it makes me want to vomit.”

The last update Ms Knopp posted was about finding out that someone was shot and killed in her son’s room.

UCCS cancelled all classes on Monday for a day of healing. University officials have planned several activities throughout the day, including a solidarity walk and a visit from therapy dogs.

In a written statement, University Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said the week had already been difficult with the passing of Mia Brown, a nursing student, on Monday. Ms Brown died after she suffered a medical emergency at the university’s recreation centre.

“I know we are all mourning, so please, remember that you are not alone,” she said.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.