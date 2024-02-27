The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people wanted in connection with a highway shooting in California have been arrested in Mexico after two months on the run.

Lorraine Covarrubias, 23, and Robert Sarabia, 25, were detained on Wednesday 21 February in connection with a shooting on Interstate 10, in Los Angeles, on 19 December, 2023.

Police were called out to the scene that day just before 5am, following reports of “shots fired” along the highway.

They found two men with serious injuries inside a car on the side of the road. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

California Highway Patrol detectives joined the investigation and linked Covarrubias and Sarabia, both from LA, to the shooting and arrest warrants were issued.

However, on 23 December the pair fled the country.

Detectives then worked with agencies in Mexico, tracking down the pair to Rosarito, south of Tijuana close to the US-Mexico border. They were arrested last Wednesday and were extradited back to the US.

CHP said in a press release that Ms Covarrubias is facing charges of attempted murder, while Mr Sarabia faces charges of accessory after the fact and an unrelated no-bail warrant.

CHP worked with the United States Border Patrol, CHP Mexico Liaison Unit, US Marshalls Task Force, and Mexican Authorities to track down the suspects and bring them back to the US.