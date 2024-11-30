Man part of the ‘Twelve Tribes’ religious group is accused of killing another member

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former mayoral candidate in Florida who is reportedly part of a religious group has been arrested and charged with the murder of another member in Tennessee, according to jail records.

Adam Arthur Rosenthal, 39, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Darren Gambrel.

Gambrel’s body was found Tuesday afternoon on property in Pulaski, a town about 75 miles south of Nashville, and Rosenthal was named a suspect, according to the Pulaski Citizen.

The discovery of the body prompted the execution of two search warrants on the eastern edge of the Pulaski city limits, which is owned by local communal religious group, The Twelve Tribes.

Giles County Sheriff Joe Purvis believes the victim had been a member of the religious group for several years and believes that Rosenthal has been affiliated with the group for possibly six to nine months, the Pulaski Citizen reported.

A motive for the alleged murder has not been released.

Rosenthal, who ran for Gainesville mayor in 2022, was reported missing on June 18, Gainesville Police Department spokesman Brandon Hatzel told the Mainstreet Daily News.

According to Missing People In America’s website, Rosenthal was last seen in April at the Space Bar near Cypress & Grove Brewing Co. in Gainesville, which is now closed.

With the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Gambrel’s death as a homicide.

Rosenthal is in the Giles County Jail. He is scheduled to be back in court on December 10.