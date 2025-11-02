Former morning TV anchor accused of stabbing her mother to death

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former TV news anchor is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her elderly mother to death.

Angelynn Mock, 47, who anchored for Fox 2 News in St. Louis was arrested Friday in Wichita, Kansas, after police say she killed her mother, Anita Avers, 80, inside the home they shared.

When officers responded to the home on East Crowley around 7:50 a.m., they found Mock outside with cuts on her hands, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Inside, they discovered Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds. Avers was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mock, who was an anchor for Fox 2 News in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, was also taken to an area hospital before being placed in police custody.

open image in gallery Angelynn Mock, 47, a former morning anchor for Fox 2 News, was arrested on Friday for the fatal stabbing of her mother Anita Avers ( Sedgwick County Jail )

Sedgwick County dispatch recordings reveal a woman called 911, claiming she had “stabbed her mother to save herself,” KAKE reported. Authorities have not confirmed who made that call.

Neighbor Alyssa Castro recalled the horrifying scene, telling KAKE that she and her boyfriend witnessed the moments immediately after the stabbing.

“There was a woman who approached our vehicle with like blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood, asking to call 911,” Castro said, adding that the woman, later identified as Mock, took her boyfriend’s phone, ran back into the house. Police later returned her phone, she said.

“I asked her if she was okay, and she was pretty shooken up and she seemed scared, and she just ran off,” Castro recalled.

The victim was a marriage and family therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals, her husband confirmed to KAKE.

After being released from the hospital, Mock was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.