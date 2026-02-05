Turpin children awarded $13.5 million after horror abuse by foster family

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A $13.5 million settlement has been reached for six children who were placed in an abusive California home after being rescued from horrific conditions in their parents’ care, according to the settlement documents.

Riverside County will pay $2.25 million to six of the Turpin children, most now adults, while the care agency ChildNet will contribute $11.25 million. The settlement follows a civil lawsuit claiming that the Olguin family, who took in the children after their 2018 rescue, physically abused them, striking them with sandals, pulling their hair, forcing them to eat vomit, and making them recount their trauma.

The lawsuit also alleged sexual abuse by Marcelino Olguin, who was sentenced in 2024 to seven years in prison for abusing children in his care. His wife and adult daughter received probation for child cruelty.

The children’s attorneys said Wednesday that the settlement closes cases that helped drive significant improvements in Riverside County’s child welfare system.

“These concrete and long-overdue steps toward improving child safety were accomplished as a direct result of the Turpins bravely coming forward and insisting that their suffering lead to meaningful change to protect other children,” attorneys Roger Booth and Elan Zektser said in the statement. “Their courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to protecting other foster children is extraordinary.”

The six children were rescued along with seven other siblings from the Perris, California, home of their parents in 2018. David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to torture and years of abuse that included shackling some of their 13 children, starving them and providing only a minimal education. The Turpin parents were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

In the settlement agreement, Riverside County and ChildNet denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit. Riverside County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen said in a statement that the county is committed to the “wellbeing and long-term healing” of all 13 siblings and has made changes since the case came to light, including increased coordination between child welfare and law enforcement agencies and growing the number of trained social workers.

“The trauma endured by this family is heartbreaking. The abuse these children suffered in both their biological and adoptive homes was tragic and unacceptable,” Van Wagenen said. “No one wants this to happen again.”

Eric Rose, a spokesperson for ChildNet, said in a statement that the agency did not receive complaints or allegations of abuse while the children were in the agency's foster care program, but rather after the children were no longer in ChildNet's care.

“Our mission has always been, and remains, to help vulnerable children heal, grow, and succeed. That mission guided every decision in this case and continues to guide our work today,” Rose said.

A report found that the social service system failed the Turpin children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 when they were rescued by authorities after their 17-year-old sister escaped and called 911. Eventually, six of the children were placed with the Olguins.