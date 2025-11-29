The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A shocking new lawsuit alleges that an Arizona Turning Point USA staffer propositioned a man for sex – and when he refused, she kidnapped his teenage daughter with the help of law enforcement.

The civil complaint claims Avondale City Councilwoman Jeannette Garcia sexually harassed a male employee she supervised at Turning Point USA during a post-election celebration last year, then took off with his 14-year-old daughter after he left the gathering to escape the advances.

Garcia, who denies all wrongdoing, is also accused of misleading sheriff’s deputies to facilitate the alleged kidnapping.

According to the lawsuit, Garcia was allegedly drunk at a TPUSA election-night event at a Phoenix-area restaurant last November and told the man she could offer him a job at the conservative youth organization in exchange for sex.

The man, identified only as “John Doe” in Maricopa County Superior Court filings, had been employed by TPUSA to promote its preferred candidates in state and federal elections and reported directly to Garcia. He “repeatedly rebuffed” her advances, the suit states.

The civil complaint claims Avondale City Councilwoman Jeannette Garcia sexually harassed a male employee she supervised at Turning Point USA during a post-election celebration last year, then took off with his teen daughter ( City of Avondale )

Garcia’s alleged behavior became more aggressive and explicit” due to “excessive consumption of alcohol, according to the suit, forcing the man to leave the restaurant just after midnight. But when he arrived home roughly 45 minutes later, his daughter was missing.

After searching a friend’s house without success, he returned home. He encountered Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies who told him his daughter was safe and that she was with Garcia, according to the filing.

The man continued to try to contact his daughter and Garcia, but got no response. He finally reached Garcia around 2:20 a.m., and she “confirmed she had the girl,” the court filing states.

The lawsuit alleges an “extremely intoxicated” Garcia and two other adults “manipulated” the teenager into Garcia’s car by falsely telling her they were concerned her father had been drinking and might become violent. He further claims that his daughter was taken without “permission or consent” and that deputies were “complicit” in the removal.

Garcia allegedly became intoxicated during a Turning Point USA election-night event at a Goodyear restaurant last November and told the man she could offer him a job in exchange for sex. Pictured: Turning Point USA campus in Phoenix ( Google Maps )

The teen was returned the next day only after her grandmother called Garcia from an unfamiliar number and arranged a meeting at a restaurant, according to the lawsuit. The man says the ordeal left his daughter “depressed” and “terrified” to leave her room, and that her schoolwork and activities suffered.

Garcia was not criminally charged.

The staffer has been embroiled in controversy before.

Earlier this year, Avondale’s City Council censured her after she referred to actor Tom Hanks as a “pedo” on X, writing: “Hey Pedo @tomhanks, not all MAGA hat wearing patriots are white. In fact, most racism comes from the elite democrats, you a-hole.”

She later claimed she meant the Spanish word for “fart.”

Hey pedo .@tomhanks,



Not ALL #MAGA hat wearing patriots are white.



In fact, most racism comes from the elite Democrats, you a** hole. pic.twitter.com/K8ek4g8ry8 — Jeannette Garcia (@Jnet_margarita) February 17, 2025

In a statement to AzFamily.com, Garcia rejected the lawsuit’s allegations and suggested she may pursue legal action of her own.

“I am aware of the outrageous and false accusations being made about me,” she said. “Let me be very clear: these claims are untrue. I have never kidnapped anyone, never harmed anyone, and never solicited anything inappropriate, ever.”

The situation being referenced involved me helping a young girl. Anyone twisting an act of support into something malicious is spreading intentional misinformation.

Again, these accusations are false. I am preparing to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading these lies and for the damage they are attempting to cause to my reputation.

I will not be intimidated, I will not be smeared, and I will not allow false allegations to define my name or my work.”