The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The murder of 26-year-old Tshey Bennett has been described as “chilling” by a Florida sheriff as the suspect’s Google search history has been revealed.

Willie Richard Ellington, 20 – who was stationed at NAS Pensacola, on Florida’s Gulf Coast – was charged with first-degree murder and possession of child pornography Wednesday in connection to her killing.

Officials made the arrest after the 26-year-old woman’s body was found ditched in a pond more than 50 miles away in an abandoned neighborhood in Mobile, Alabama, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Police suspect a PlayStation power cord was used to kill her but are still awaiting an official determination from an autopsy.

In an interview with The Independent Friday, Sheriff Chip W. Simmons described finding “chilling” Google searches on Ellington’s phone that he viewed ahead of meeting with Bennett.

"Throughout the investigation, we completed ten total search warrants on cars, hotel rooms, and phones, and we discovered that the suspect had Googled, prior to his encounter with the victim, things such as 'What does a dead body look like after two days?', 'How many prostitute murders go unsolved?', and 'If you're strangled can you still scream?'"

open image in gallery Tshey Bennett, 26, had been staying in in the Sweet Dreams Inn, Florida when Willie Richard Ellington, 20, arranged to meet her, according to police. He was later charged in connection to her death ( Abn Tee/Facebook )

Investigators also found child pornography on his phone that led to his additional charges.

Deputies tracked Ellington down after they received concerned calls from family members on December 14 who were able to determine that her phone had been disconnected and was out of battery.

Deputies were sent to the Sweet Dreams Inn where she was believed to be.

There, they discovered the hotel room door open, Bennett’s car parked outside, two cellphones in the room, a PlayStation cord and saw that the bedding had been completely stripped and removed.

Investigators got video surveillance that showed a rental car leaving the hotel – which they traced to Ellington, an active-duty Marine at the military base NAS Pensacola.

Authorities determined Ellington left Pensacola before he traveled to Alabama – his phone then disconnected and reconnected as he left Mobile.

open image in gallery Ellington, 20, was stationed at NAS Pensacola, on Florida’s Gulf Coast when was charged with first-degree murder and possession of child pornography ( Lee County Sheriff’s Office )

Investigators traveled to Mobile and found Bennett's dead body.

Law enforcement officials from Opelika, apprehended Ellington as he was heading out of Alabama on a bus, and he was found in possession Playstation console minus the cord, Simmons shared.

"The autopsy will be completed today so we don't yet know the exact cause of death. But if you look at the Google searches, the cord that was left at the hotel room – it is certainly possible that he used that cord during the commission of the crime."

Commenting on how the pair made contact, Simmons said: "Our best bet is that he Googled escort services and was able to arrange it through the internet, through social media."

Police believe the 26-year-old woman was staying in the Sweet Dreams Inn for a few days before meeting Ellington – who traveled to meet her at the location she supplied to him.

Ellington is set to be extradited to Florida.

“Training Command is aware of the ongoing investigation and is committed to working closely with local authorities to support their efforts,” military officials said.