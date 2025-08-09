The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Not even branding a burger with the name Trump could protect a Texas restaurant chain owner who the feds say has overstayed his visa amid ICE’s mass deportation push.

Roland Mehrez Beainy, the restaurateur who co-owns the chain of Trump Burger restaurants, is facing ouster from the United States for allegedly overstaying his visa after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 28-year-old Lebanese national arrived in the United States in 2019 on a non-immigrant visitor visa, which required him to leave by February 12, 2024, the feds say. He allegedly failed to comply and was arrested by ICE on May 16. He was released on bond on June 13 pending court proceedings.

“Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States,” an ICE spokesperson told The Hill.

“Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission,” the spokesperson said. “This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

open image in gallery The Trump Burger restaurant started in Bellville, Texas ( AFP/Getty )

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security allege that Beainy attempted to get a legal immigration status through a “sham” marriage. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services revoked the petition after discovering no evidence of cohabitation, and even admissions from the petitioner’s family, suggesting the marriage was fraudulent.

Newsweek reported that a woman who said she was Beainy’s wife sought legal status for him, but USCIS found no proof they were married.

DHS officials said enforcement applies “regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have” — even if you are a booster of President Donald Trump.

Beainy has denied the majority of the allegations, telling the Chon that "90 percent of the s--- they’re saying is not true," though he declined further comment, citing advice from his attorney.

open image in gallery Trump Burger offers menu options including the Trump Tower burger and the Melania Crispy Chicken ( AFP via Getty Images )

Complete with its Instagram-worthy Trump-branded burger buns, satirical menu items, and even Trump impersonators questioning patrons, Trump Burger opened its third restaurant in the Houston area in April.

A fourth franchise opened in Bay City this summer, just weeks after the owner’s arrest, due to hand demand, accrording to reports.

Beainy has an immigration court hearing set for November 18, which will determine his fate within the US legal system.