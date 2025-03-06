Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida man claimed he was going to assassinate Trump and shoot missiles at New York, cops say

Police were alerted to threats when Justin Blaxton called 911

Wednesday 05 March 2025 20:27 EST
Justin Blaxton appears in court on Wednesday over allegations he threatened to kill Donald Trump
Justin Blaxton appears in court on Wednesday over allegations he threatened to kill Donald Trump (CBS12 News screengrab)

Florida police arrested a man last month who allegedly claimed he wanted to assassinate Donald Trump and had control of missiles pointed at New York City, including Trump Tower.

Justin Blaxton, 34, of Loxahatchee, allegedly called 911 in Palm Beach County late on February 25 and began making threats.

In a series of calls to 911 operators and later police investigating, Blaxton made a variety of wild claims, allegedly saying, “I need a ride to the airport to be taken to The White House so I can assassinate the president,” according to audio released by police.

“I’m about to launch f***ing missiles to destroy New York,” he said elsewhere. “I’m a Confederate Soldier and I’m getting revenge.”

Blaxton was arrested on February 26 and charged with threats to discharge a destructive device, false reports of an explosive, and false 911 calls.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Blaxton is charged with threats to discharge a destructive device, false reports of an explosive, and false 911 calls
Blaxton is charged with threats to discharge a destructive device, false reports of an explosive, and false 911 calls (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Blaxton who has a history of mental-health related interactions with the local sheriff’s office, has bond set at $25,000 and a hearing in mental health court slated for April 16.

The Independent has contacted the Secret Service, who protect the president, for comment on whether they will investigate the threats.

Palm Beach County is home to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and club.

In September, Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to kill Trump there, according to prosecutors, camping with a rifle and waiting for Trump to pass near by as he played golf at the club.

A Secret Service agent saw Routh’s weapon and opened fire, prompting the individual to flee, though he was later apprehended by police.

Multiple assassins tried to killed Donald Trump during 2024 presidential campaign
Multiple assassins tried to killed Donald Trump during 2024 presidential campaign (AFP via Getty Images)

Routh is awaiting trial in Miami federal prison.

A would-be assassin, Matthew Crooks, got even closer to killing Donald Trump in July, grazing the then-candidate’s ear with a bullet during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The threats against Trump throughout the campaign season caused alarm that the Secret Service wasn’t fulfilling its role of protecting government VIPs, and Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in July.

Sean Curran, an agent who was on hand during the Butler shooting attempt, now leads the agency.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in