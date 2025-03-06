The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Florida police arrested a man last month who allegedly claimed he wanted to assassinate Donald Trump and had control of missiles pointed at New York City, including Trump Tower.

Justin Blaxton, 34, of Loxahatchee, allegedly called 911 in Palm Beach County late on February 25 and began making threats.

In a series of calls to 911 operators and later police investigating, Blaxton made a variety of wild claims, allegedly saying, “I need a ride to the airport to be taken to The White House so I can assassinate the president,” according to audio released by police.

“I’m about to launch f***ing missiles to destroy New York,” he said elsewhere. “I’m a Confederate Soldier and I’m getting revenge.”

Blaxton was arrested on February 26 and charged with threats to discharge a destructive device, false reports of an explosive, and false 911 calls.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Blaxton is charged with threats to discharge a destructive device, false reports of an explosive, and false 911 calls ( Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office )

Blaxton who has a history of mental-health related interactions with the local sheriff’s office, has bond set at $25,000 and a hearing in mental health court slated for April 16.

The Independent has contacted the Secret Service, who protect the president, for comment on whether they will investigate the threats.

Palm Beach County is home to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and club.

In September, Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to kill Trump there, according to prosecutors, camping with a rifle and waiting for Trump to pass near by as he played golf at the club.

A Secret Service agent saw Routh’s weapon and opened fire, prompting the individual to flee, though he was later apprehended by police.

open image in gallery Multiple assassins tried to killed Donald Trump during 2024 presidential campaign ( AFP via Getty Images )

Routh is awaiting trial in Miami federal prison.

A would-be assassin, Matthew Crooks, got even closer to killing Donald Trump in July, grazing the then-candidate’s ear with a bullet during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The threats against Trump throughout the campaign season caused alarm that the Secret Service wasn’t fulfilling its role of protecting government VIPs, and Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in July.

Sean Curran, an agent who was on hand during the Butler shooting attempt, now leads the agency.