Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One killed and several injured after truck rams into city bus

Police believe that the incident occurred after the truck failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Tuesday 03 October 2023 01:10
Spectacular car crash

A man has been killed and six people were taken to hospital after a passenger truck collided with a city bus in Minnesota.

Police believe that the incident, which occurred late on Sunday night in Minneapolis, occurred after the truck failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection.

The occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, with a cause of death and identification set to be carried out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office.

Related

Six passengers on the bus were taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” and were released from the hospital on Monday.

The State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction and an investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson from Metro Transit said.

The area where the crash occurred was closed following the collision but was reopened on Monday morning.

“What we had here was a D-line bus, so these are buses that are up and down Chicago Avenue every 15 minutes most of the day and into the evening. It’s a really popular bus route, probably our most popular route so, it’s not surprising that there were people on board,” said Drew Kerr, the spokesperson for Metro Transit.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in