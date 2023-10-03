One killed and several injured after truck rams into city bus

A man has been killed and six people were taken to hospital after a passenger truck collided with a city bus in Minnesota.

Police believe that the incident, which occurred late on Sunday night in Minneapolis, occurred after the truck failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection.

The occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, with a cause of death and identification set to be carried out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office.

Six passengers on the bus were taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” and were released from the hospital on Monday.

The State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction and an investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson from Metro Transit said.

The area where the crash occurred was closed following the collision but was reopened on Monday morning.

“What we had here was a D-line bus, so these are buses that are up and down Chicago Avenue every 15 minutes most of the day and into the evening. It’s a really popular bus route, probably our most popular route so, it’s not surprising that there were people on board,” said Drew Kerr, the spokesperson for Metro Transit.