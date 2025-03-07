The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A California man has avoided prison after being convicted of violently sexually assaulting and brutally disfiguring a woman in the presence of her 13-year-old daughter.

Trevor Colombano, 38 years old, of Santa Rosa, was sentenced Tuesday to a single term of probation after pleading “no contest” – meaning that he accepted conviction without admitting guilt – to charges of sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and mayhem – a charge otherwise known as permanent disfigurement, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney.

A public records search revealed Colombano had no criminal history.

However, in a move that has sparked widespread condemnation, Colombano has evaded jail after Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds felt the defendant's cannabis consumption, stress, and mental health issues, were sufficient justifications for allowing him to be released from custody.

Colombano faced further charges of inflicting great bodily injury upon the victim and the use of a deadly weapon alongside the charge of mayhem.

The heinous incident unfolded on October 28, 2023. The victim, 41, was walking her dog outside of her Santa Rosa apartment.

open image in gallery Ahead of his probation being granted, Colombano was facing a maximum prison sentence of nine years, plus an additional 18 months ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

During the walk, she was ambushed from behind by Colombano – who is believed to have argued with his girlfriend just before, as per The Press Democrat.

He began to molest her, and when she attempted to push him off her, his attack intensified, according to Sonoma County authorities.

The attack began with the suspect punching his victim in the head, he then escalated after he picked up “a landscaping rock and repeatedly bashed the victim’s face with it.”

He also ripped off the victim’s shirt and bra during the attack, according to Sonoma authorities.

The woman’s 13-year-old daughter and 13-year-old cousin watched on as the victim was savagely beaten to the ground.

Witnesses reportedly heard Colombano scream out, “I am Jesus,” “Help me” and “You’re going to find out,” according to court records seen by The Press Democrat.

The woman was saved by two bystanders who managed to wrestle Colombano to the ground, holding him down until police arrived.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to her scalp and a full-thickness laceration to her lip. Her injuries were so extreme that they required 17 sutures, 5 staples.

As a result, she has now been left permanently disfigured.

Ahead of his probation being granted, Colombano was facing a maximum prison sentence of nine years, plus an additional 18 months.

A psychologist reportedly examined Colombano and noted in February 2024 that he suffered from psychosis at the time of the attack – a state that resulted in delusion. The doctor recommended antipsychotic medication, stress management, and cognitive behavioural therapy, according to a pre-sentence report seen by The Press Democrat.

Stipulations included in his probation terms include drug testing, mandatory medication, and a ban on alcohol or unprescribed drugs — including cannabis, even with a medical recommendation, the outlet added.

As of Friday, Colombano was not listed on California’s sex offenders’ register – though he is now required to.

Prosecutors believe the defendant now poses an extreme risk to public safety.

The traumatised victim delivered an emotional statement to the Court at Colombano’s sentencing Tuesday, stating: “When you have a stranger attack you in the way I was attacked, it felt like my ability to be strong was taken away from me. I have cried more in the last six months than I have in my entire lifetime…my daughter and my little cousin, both thirteen at the time, had to witness the whole thing.”

“I cannot even put into words the feeling of not being able to protect yourself or your child at the same time,” she added.

The victim has now moved out of the state of California and during her appearance, begged the court to sentence Colombano to prison.

A Change.org petition launched Wednesday, calling for the recall of Judge Simonds, has garnered nearly 800 signatures.

District Attorney Rodriguez stated, “Justice was not served in this case [...] This woman will be permanently scarred for the rest of her life, both physically and emotionally.”

Rodriguez added that the two 13-year-olds’ sense of safety would also be eternally compromised.

“Mr. Colombano is a menace to public safety, period, and should be sitting in prison. That won’t happen. As there is no further action legally allowable for our office, the community, and more importantly, the victims will have to live with the consequences of this sentence. I am incredibly disappointed in the outcome of this case.”

Speaking with The Press Democrat, Colombanos’ defense attorney Roy Miller stressed his client’s remorse and insisted his sincerity was not in question.

“It's important for criminal defendants to accept responsibility for their actions — it's part of the rehabilitation process and Trevor did just that,” Miller told the outlet.

His client filed a five-page handwritten letter to the victim, as seen by The Press Democrat, that read: “Everyday I try to think how I can help in repairing as much of the damage I inflicted as possible, but nothing I have thought of comes anywhere close to what you deserve.”

The Independent contacted Judge Simmonds, the Sonoma County DA, DA Rodriguez, and Roy Miller, comment.