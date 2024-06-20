The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked at a Miami-Dade County jail after being accused of trespassing and disorderly intoxication charges.

Jacques Webster, aka Scott, was arrested at 1:44 am Thursday at the Miami Beach Marina after he was involved in a dispute with the crew onboard a charter boat, according to a police affidavit.

Miami Beach Police officers responded to a “disturbance” on a yacht. The 33-year-old rapper was “standing by the dock yelling” at people aboard the vessel and had a “strong smell of alcohol” on his breath. Officers asked Scott to leave. He left — before coming back and engaging in a dispute with the crew, prompting him to once again be asked to leave. When he refused, the rapper was arrested.

No details were released on what the dispute was about.

After he was taken into custody, Scott admitted that he had been drinking and said, “It’s Miami,”he said, according to the affidavit.

Travis Scott was arrested in Miami on trespassing charges. He is seen here in a 2019 concert. ( PA Archive )

There was no physical altercation during the dispute, sources familiar with the incident told The Independent.

The 10-time Grammy nominee was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4.30am Thursday, booking records say.

He had submitted the $650 bond as of 9am. Sources said he has already returned home, adding there there will be not be any further action taken, as it was a minor incident similar to receiving a ticket.

On Thursday morning, the rapper wrote a simple message on X: “Lol.”

The Independent has emailed representatives for the rapper and the police department for comment.

The singer-songwriter shares two children with Kylie Jenner. The couple split in January 2023.

Next week, Scott is scheduled to perform in Arnhem, Netherlands, a stop in his Circus Maximus tour.

In 2021, Travis Scott made headlines for his performance at the two-day Astroworld festival, when a “crowd surge” left ten people dead. A trial date for the final wrongful death civil related to the tragedy has been set for September.

The crowd surge happened when people pushed toward the front of the stage. Those who died suffered compression asphyxia, which experts say, is like being crushed by a car, according to the Associated Press.

The victims killed in the crowd surge ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old. It was the highest number of deaths at a concert since the 2003 fire at a Rhode Island nightclub killed 100.

There were more than 300 injured in the Astroworld incident.

Last year, the rapper recounted the tragedy to GQ: “I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”