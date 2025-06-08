Police release new pictures of fugitive dad accused of murdering his three daughters

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Authorities have shared new pictures of Travis Decker as they continue their frantic search for the fugitive 32-year-old Army veteran accused of murdering his three young daughters in Washington.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released a new wanted poster for Decker on Saturday, June 7, featuring photos of his tattoos, hair and clothes he was last seen wearing.

Decker, who was charged with one count of kidnapping and three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, can be seen in the pictures with tattoos on his arm and ankles and his hair pulled back into a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing either a tan or green T-shirt, both of which are shown in the poster, as well as dark-colored shorts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Decker is described as being five feet eight inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Images shared by the sheriff’s department show him with his hair in a ponytail and facial hair. Authorities said he is considered “dangerous” and “may be armed.”

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that the National Guard had been activated in the search for Decker.

open image in gallery Authorities have shared new images of Travis Decker. The 32-year-old fugitive has been accused of murdering his three young daughters. ( Chelan County Sheriff's Office )

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel have searched “dozens of structures and the forests,” and areas that Decker was known to frequent, according to the sheriff’s office.

"We continue these search efforts, acting upon gathered information and tips from the public, and leads developed through even more search warrants," the sheriff’s department said, urging the public to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see Decker.

Authorities are also asking those in the area to review their doorbell camera footage and contact authorities if they discover anything that could aid the search.

Days before he vanished and his daughters were reported missing, Decker had scoured the Internet for information on how to sneak across the border into Canada, according to a U.S. Marshals Service affidavit obtained first by The Independent.

Authorities began their search for sisters Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia last Friday, May 30, when they didn’t return from a scheduled visitation with their dad.

By the following Monday, Decker's 2017 GMC Sierra pickup was found near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington.

The bodies of all three girls were found about 75 to 100 yards away, their wrists zip-tied and a bag over each of their heads, apparently suffocated, police said.

open image in gallery The bodies of sisters Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were discovered on Monday near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, but their suspect father was nowhere to be found ( GoFundMe )

Despite an extensive search, Decker has not been found.

The affidavit notes that the children’s remains were found “relatively close to the Canadian border and approximately 11 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, a well-established trail that leads directly to Canada.”

Months before the tragedy, the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, warned of her ex-husband’s declining cognitive state.

“Travis just keeps getting more and more unstable. He has made huge sacrifices to serve our country and loves his girls very much but he has got to get better for our girls,” she said in court documents.

The mom-of-three stated that Decker’s “lack of stability” led to “negative impact on our children.”

Whitney Decker first filed a petition for divorce in November 2022 in Chelan County Court, without requesting a restraining order or protection order.

The divorce was finalized in September 2024 with Whitney Decker citing “emotional/mental health issues that were the primary catalyst.” That month, her attorney filed a parental schedule that listed the murder suspect as “transient.”

A GoFundMe page titled “Support Whitney Decker” set up to support the victims’ mother with expenses and legal costs surpassed $1,173,000 Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit an online tip to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.