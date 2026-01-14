The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Federal agents have arrested a suspect accused of wearing various occupational disguises to carry out at least 11 armed robberies across metro Atlanta over the past three months.

Tracy Mingo, 32, of College Park, Georgia, was arrested on January 2 in Doraville by members of the FBI Violent Crime Squad, while he was preparing to target yet another business, the agency says.

Authorities say Mingo’s crime spree began in October and continued through the end of the year, with robberies at Circle K, Subway, and Family Dollar stores in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Investigators linked him to the alleged crimes using surveillance footage where they noticed a disturbing pattern. To conceal his identity, the robber wore a variety of outfits to sneak up on unsuspecting clerks.

“He’s dangerous. He was targeting female employees at these locations. He would dress up in costumes, kind of be like a security guard, construction worker, DoorDash delivery guy, to where they wouldn’t suspect him at first, then he would pull his gun out,” FBI Supervisory Agent Matthew Komar said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

open image in gallery Tracy Mingo, 32, is accused of using disguises to rob Atlanta-area gas stations, Subway restaurants and Family Dollar stores ( FBI )

Investigators allege Mingo often scoped out businesses ahead of time, watching staffing levels and customer traffic, and frequently focused on locations where female employees were closing late at night, a strategy they believe was meant to limit resistance and potential witnesses.

In most cases, authorities say Mingo walked away with between $2,000 and $3,000 per robbery. Among the incidents tied to the investigation were a mid-December robbery at a Family Dollar on Bouldercrest Road, a late-December holdup at a Subway restaurant in Marietta, and another Family Dollar robbery in Decatur days later.

open image in gallery The suspect is behind bars in Fulton County, Georgia, and faces multiple felony charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault ( FBI )

Mingo is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail, where he faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and terroristic threats.

While authorities have alleged Mingo’s connection to at least 11 armed robberies, the FBI believes there may be additional victims and is asking any law enforcement agencies with unsolved robbery cases to reach out if they suspect a link to the spree.