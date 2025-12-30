The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who once appeared on a reality TV show chronicling the lives of swingers in a suburban Ohio town has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor and his pet dogs.

Tony McCollister, 43, faces felony pandering obscenity involving a minor and misdemeanor sexual conduct with an animal, according to court records.

McCollister previously starred on A&E's Neighbors with Benefits, which aired in 2015, about the lives of three swinger couples in Warren County. The show was canceled after two episodes due to viewer backlash.

Newly released video, obtained by WLWT, shows Warren County deputies arresting McCollister last week, placing him in handcuffs, and escorting him into the back of a police cruiser.

Court documents allege that McCollister knowingly uploaded child sexual abuse imagery to his Google account and engaged in sexual conduct with two dogs he owned. Prosecutors say both alleged crimes occurred on November 23.

open image in gallery Tony McCollister allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse imagery to his Google account and engaged in sexual conduct with two dogs he owned ( Warren County Jail )

McCollister currently lives at a home in South Lebanon, Ohio, according to records obtained by WLWT, that list the owner as Erica Grove.

Grove, who did not appear on the reality show, is also facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual conduct with an animal, the outlet reported. Court filings indicate Grove was served with a summons on December 23. No arrest record for Grove appears on the Warren County Jail site.

McCollister’s bond was set at $250,000 and he was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from animals and children and to refrain from “forcing sexual relations” with pets or children.

Additional details about the alleged crimes were not provided in the filings.

open image in gallery McCollister previously starred on A&E's Neighbors with Benefits, which aired in 2015, a show that documented the daily lives of three swinger couples ( A&E )

Authorities said the dogs McCollister is accused of abusing were removed from the home by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

McCollister is scheduled to return to court Tuesday. Grove is also expected to appear in court on the misdemeanor charge.