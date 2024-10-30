The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A TikToker who vanished after going to a Walmart store in Georgia has now been found dead, with a 24-year-old man now facing murder charges in the case.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last heard from on the night of October 22 when she said she was going to a Walmart in Cornelia “to sell someone a photo,” her mom told Now Habersham.

The next morning, her fiance Julio Tovor woke up and realized Rodriguez-Ramirez – known as “Mimi” – had not returned home, the outlet reported.

A final, cryptic text had allegedly been sent from her cellphone to Tovor at around 9.30pm that night.

Tovor said that the message did not sound like Rodriguez-Ramirez. “I am waiting for the brother to pick him up,” it read.

“It didn’t make sense. She doesn’t talk like that,” Tovor told Now Habersham.

The 25-year-old was reported missing that day.

On Monday, Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, also of Cornelia, was arrested on charges of kidnapping related to Rodriguez-Ramirez’s disappearance.

The next day, one week on from her disappearance, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Habersham County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body had been found along a road running parallel to the Walmart.

Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, is facing murder charges ( Habersham county )

The body is believed to be that of Rodriguez-Ramirez. An autopsy will be carried out by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

Now, Rivera-Sanches is facing murder charges, the GBI said in an update.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, boasted 20,000 followers on TikTok ( HABERSHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE )

Rodriguez-Ramirez boasted 20,000 followers on TikTok, regularly posting videos on the app – including on the day she went missing.

In a video posted days before her disappearance, she spoke about her dreams of investing in businesses such as a gym clothing line or a small jewelry business.

Anyone with information or tips about the case is asked to contact the GBI at 800-597-8477, use the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or submit tips online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.