A 19-year-old Tiktoker was arrested after she allegedly danced “in a provocative manner” above a disabled person in a viral video, police said.

Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan was arrested and charged in Georgia after authorities were made aware of the “viral” video on January 23, Loganville Police Department said.

In the video, Koiyan was “dancing in a provocative manner” above a disabled person, who was sitting in a chair, police said.

The video captures Koiyan wearing navy scrubs and a stethoscope as she stands on the arms of the chair with the person’s head between her legs. Koiyan was working at an in-home adult daycare employee when the video was filmed, Chief M.D. Lowry told USA Today. It’s not immediately clear where she worked.

open image in gallery A 19-year-old TikToker was arrested in Georgia after 'viral' video showing her dancing 'provocatively' over a disabled person ( Loganville Police Department )

The circumstances and licensure of her employer is part of an ongoing police investigation, Lowry told the outlet.

Her TikTok account appears to have been taken down as of Wednesday morning.

Loganville Police launched a criminal investigation into the matter and obtained search and arrest warrants for the teen..

She was charged Tuesday with exploitation of a disabled person, in violation of state law.

Koiyan was booked into Walton County Jail. She has reportedly posted $7,500 bond and was in the process of being released on Wednesday morning, USA Today reported.

"I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person," Lowry told the outlet. "As police officers, our highest duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and my detectives worked as swiftly as possible to bring charges in this incident."

The Independent has reached out to Loganville Police for more information.