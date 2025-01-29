Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tiktoker arrested for 'dancing provocatively' over a disabled person's head in viral video

‘I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person,’ the Loganville Police chief said

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Wednesday 29 January 2025 15:43 EST
A 19-year-old TikToker was arrested in Georgia after 'viral' video showing her dancing 'provocatively' over a disabled person
A 19-year-old TikToker was arrested in Georgia after 'viral' video showing her dancing 'provocatively' over a disabled person (Loganville Police Department )

A 19-year-old Tiktoker was arrested after she allegedly danced “in a provocative manner” above a disabled person in a viral video, police said.

Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan was arrested and charged in Georgia after authorities were made aware of the “viral” video on January 23, Loganville Police Department said.

In the video, Koiyan was “dancing in a provocative manner” above a disabled person, who was sitting in a chair, police said.

The video captures Koiyan wearing navy scrubs and a stethoscope as she stands on the arms of the chair with the person’s head between her legs. Koiyan was working at an in-home adult daycare employee when the video was filmed, Chief M.D. Lowry told USA Today. It’s not immediately clear where she worked.

A 19-year-old TikToker was arrested in Georgia after 'viral' video showing her dancing 'provocatively' over a disabled person
A 19-year-old TikToker was arrested in Georgia after 'viral' video showing her dancing 'provocatively' over a disabled person (Loganville Police Department)

The circumstances and licensure of her employer is part of an ongoing police investigation, Lowry told the outlet.

Her TikTok account appears to have been taken down as of Wednesday morning.

Loganville Police launched a criminal investigation into the matter and obtained search and arrest warrants for the teen..

She was charged Tuesday with exploitation of a disabled person, in violation of state law.

Koiyan was booked into Walton County Jail. She has reportedly posted $7,500 bond and was in the process of being released on Wednesday morning, USA Today reported.

"I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person," Lowry told the outlet. "As police officers, our highest duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and my detectives worked as swiftly as possible to bring charges in this incident."

The Independent has reached out to Loganville Police for more information.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in