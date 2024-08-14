Support truly

A mother-of-three was shot and killed while she was having fun filming a TikTok video in a kitchen with a friend.

Kaitlynn Lee, 25, died on Saturday August 10 when her ex-boyfriend Joshua Thompson turned up at an apartment in New Albany, Indiana, according to authorities.

New Albany police said that Thompson banged on the kitchen window with the barrel of a gun and then shot at Lee through the glass, the affidavit revealed.

In the TikTok video, reviewed by police, Lee and a friend are seen “laughing, dancing and lip-syncing to a song” in the kitchen.

Lee is then heard asking “What are you doing here?” before a gunshot rings out in the video.

Lee was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, the Kansas City Star reported.

According to the newspaper, the friend who was with her at the time told police Lee once said to her that “if she was ever found dead, Joshua killed her.”

Thompson called his brother after the shooting, who advised him to call 911, according to the affidavit.

Thompson did and allegedly told the dispatcher he had “shot the mother of his child,” Kansas City Star reported.

Kaitlynn Lee, 25, was a mother-of-three from New Albany, Indiana ( Facebook )

Thompson has been charged with murder, criminal recklessness, invasion of privacy and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to court records seen by Huffington Post.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up raise funds for the mom-of-three’s funeral which is due to take place on Thursday.

Janette wrote: “She didn’t deserve what happened to her. I will never be able to wrap my head around how or why someone could do something so inhumane.

“Because of someone’s selfish actions her 3 beautiful babies now have to grow up without a mother. So please, I am begging you, if you can donate anything to help us lay her to rest properly so her babies will have somewhere to go and visit their mommy in the future.”

As of Wednesday, $8,100 out of a $10,000 target had been raised.

Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org