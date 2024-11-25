The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A TikTok influencer has been arrested for shoplifting after she allegedly flaunted a haul of stolen Target goods in a video to her 350,000 followers.

Marlena Velez, 22, who goes by the TikTok handle @marlenavelezz, was charged with one count of petty theft in Florida.

According to Cape Coral Police, Velez stole $500.32 worth of household goods and clothing from a Target store in Cape Coral on October 30.

The suspect allegedly picked up 16 items throughout the store and then scanned false barcodes with cheaper prices at the self-checkout register, authorities said.

Later that day, she then posted a video titled “Day in the life as a mom” where she was seen in the same clothing at the same Target store, police said.

open image in gallery Marlena Velez (left in mugshot and right allegedly seen in surveillance footage in the store) is accused of stealing over $500 of goods from a Target in Florida ( Cape Coral Police Department )

In the video, she is allegedly seen picking out the same items that were stolen and placing them in her car.

Her arrest came after police shared a photo of the suspected thief dressed in a tan outfit and glasses captured on surveillance footage inside the store.

An anonymous tipster then directed police to the influencer, sharing her full name, social media handles, and date of birth.

open image in gallery The TikTok influencer boasts over 350,000 followers online ( Cape Coral Police Department )

Investigators were able to match Velez’s TikTok video with the footage from Target, police said.

Velez was booked into Lee County Jail on Thursday night before being released on $150 cash bond, booking records show.

The 22-year-old is scheduled to appear in court next on December 10.