A tense standoff in California ended late Saturday night when police arrested a man accused of threatening TikTok’s Culver City headquarters.

Joseph Mayuyo, 33, was taken into custody after allegedly posting a series of violent threats online, including a declaration that he “would not be taken alive” if officers tried to arrest him, according to a statement released by the Culver City Police Department (CCPD).

Employees at the social media platform’s office reported receiving the online threats on Friday, which prompted an evacuation of the offices out of what officials said was “an abundance of caution.”

Investigators traced the threats to Mayuyo and launched an operation at his home in Hawthorne. During the investigation, Mayuyo allegedly continued making “additional threatening statements online,” according to police.

open image in gallery Employees at TikTok’s Culver City headquarters reported receiving the online threats on Friday ( Getty )

Detectives quickly obtained search and arrest warrants, and CCPD’s Emergency Response Team was called in to assist. Negotiators spent more than 90 minutes communicating with Mayuyo before he eventually peacefully surrendered.

Mayuyo was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats. Detectives recovered “items of evidentiary value” during a search of his home, according to the release.

Police have not confirmed the nature of the alleged threats or a possible motive, but said that the investigation remains ongoing.

open image in gallery Joseph Mayuyo, 33, was taken into custody after allegedly posting a series of violent threats online ( AFP/Getty )

“This incident demonstrates our department’s strong commitment to ensuring the safety of our community and local businesses,” Chief Jason Sims said in the police release.

“We take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly. Thanks to the coordinated and swift efforts of our officers, detectives, and partnership with the business, this suspect was taken into custody peacefully, preventing any potential harm.”