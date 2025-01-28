The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Texas police are investigating after a man used a three-month-old baby to wipe snow off the windshield of his car in a viral TikTok stunt.

The video was taken in Port Arthur, about 90 miles from Houston, after the state was hit by a rare snowstorm earlier this month.

In the clip, the man is seen laughing and smiling as he moves the infant back and forth on his windshield to wipe snow off the car.

One city attorney told local TV station KFDM he contacted police after watching the clip and becoming enraged. The video has since been taken down.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso has assigned the case to a patrol lieutenant and detective, he told the outlet. His department made contact with the man in the video and the baby after visiting their apartment for a welfare check. It’s routine to get Child Protective Services involved in cases like this, he said.

The baby seems to be okay after the incident, but Duriso’s department reportedly still wants to pursue a child endangerment charge against the man involved. The department did not publicly identify the man but said he is 25.

Two women were with the man when the video was shot, Duriso said, adding that he believes one of them is the baby’s mother.

“It’s a sad situation,” the chief said. “I know a lot of people go to social media and they are looking for clicks... but this is not a deal where you should put a baby on the windshield,” Duriso said, according to KBMT.

The Independent has contacted the police department for an update on the case.