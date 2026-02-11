Mother injected feces into her child’s IV in Ohio children’s hospital, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother has been arrested after allegedly injecting feces into her daughter’s IV in an Ohio children’s hospital.

Staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus say they first saw Tiffany Le Sueur, 35, attempting to inject the “foreign substance” on February 6.

When they informed authorities about the incident, officers said that all future visits by the 35-year-old would be monitored to protect the child’s safety.

However, according to a criminal complaint seen by the Columbus Dispatch, Le Sueur tried to inject her child again on February 8.

At 8.45 pm on that day, a Columbus police officer from the force’s Domestic Violence Unit was contacted by another officer who said he saw the suspect armed with a syringe and fecal matter.

open image in gallery Tiffany Le Sueur has been accused of injecting her child's IV with feces while they were in hospital ( Columbus Police )

According to the complaint, hospital security cameras captured Le Sueur entering the bathroom with a cup. When she emerged, that container was allegedly filled with fecal matter.

Then, Le Sueur filled the syringe with human waste and injected it into an IV line, which ran into her child’s hand, according to documents in the case.

Le Sueur was subsequently detained by police at the hospital. Meanwhile, hospital staff raced to treat her child. The child’s medical condition is unclear at this point.

The reason why the child was in the hospital has not been made public.

According to court records obtained by the Columbus Dispatch, Le Sueur’s preliminary hearing is set for February 19.

A Franklin County judge set her bond at $250,000, with an additional caveat that she was banned from all unsupervised contact with minors as part of her bail, should she be released.

open image in gallery Medics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital say that they spotted Le Sueur carrying human waste in a cup ( Nationwide Children's Hospital/Flickr )

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the country’s leading pediatric care facilities.

The hospital, which, according to its website, made the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll for Best Children’s Hospitals last year, describes itself as aspiring to “create the best outcomes for children everywhere.”

“We're committed to providing the highest quality care for patients and whole child wellness, advocacy for children and families, research discoveries and education of patients, families, team members and the community,” the website reads. “Nationwide Children’s is one of the best children’s hospitals in the country — but it is so much more.”

The Independent has contacted Columbus Police and the Nationwide Children’s Hospital for comment.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org