A man is in custody for allegedly killing his 80-year-old roommate after an argument over the Thanksgiving food at their Massachusetts home.

Richard Lombardi, 65, has been charged with manslaughter and assault and battery on an elderly person following the death of Frank Griswold, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon at their home on Main Street in Marshfield.

Lombardi told police that Griswold “often sneezes” so he warned the man not to go near the food because he did not want him to “sneeze or contaminate the food,” according to prosecutors.

The suspect left the kitchen but later returned to find Griswold near the food, so he grabbed him by the collar and shoved him aside.

Lombardi “surmised that Frank Griswold’s feet got tangled up, and he fell and hit his head on the floor,” prosecutor Joseph Presley said in court.

open image in gallery Richard Lombardi, 65, was charged with assault and battery and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of his roommate ( CBS Boston )

“He did see the victim, Mr. Griswold, near that food doing dishes, said that he went over and grabbed Mr. Griswold from behind, grabbed his back and threw Mr. Griswold to the right and tossed him to the side,” prosecutor Joseph Presley said in court.

“He was seen laying face-up on the floor in the kitchen in a pool of blood.”

When Lombardi saw that his roommate was unconscious and bleeding from the head, he called 911, according to court documents obtained by WCVB.

Griswold died of blunt force trauma to the neck and head, the prosecutor said.

Lombardi’s attorney, Marshall Johnson, told the court that Lombardi was devastated to learn that his friend had died. The pair were friends for about 30 years and roommates for more than 20 years, he said.

“It sounds like an accident based on what the evidence was that was revealed in court,” Johnson said. “He was shocked because nobody had told him that his friend had passed away until I told him this morning.”

Lombardi was charged with assault and battery on a person 60 and over, causing serious injury, and involuntary manslaughter, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

He pleaded not guilty in Plymouth District Court and is being held without bail. He is expected to be back in court on December 4.