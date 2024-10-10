The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Texas police have searched a wooded area for a Texas mum who disappeared after a neighbor witnessed a heated row between her and her husband following a party.

Investigators say that mum-of-two Suzanne Clark Simpson, 51, was involved in a “physical” fight on Sunday with Brad Simpson, 53, a day before she was reported missing.

An affidavit in the case states that the argument came after the Olmos Park couple returned home from The Argyle club in suburban San Antonio, reported KSAT.

Suzanne Clark Simpson, 51, has been missing from Olmos Park since Sunday, October 6 2024 ( Olmo Park Police )

The neighbor told police that they had seen “Ms. Simpson attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson’s grasp as he tried to pull her downwards” outside a home on East Olmos Drive.

The affidavit states that Suzanne Simpson was trying to get away from Brad Simpson and that he tried to pull her down.

Brad Simpson, was arrested in Kendall County on a family violence charge in relation to his wife’s disappearance ( Kendall County Sheriff's Office )

The witness said it appeared Brad Simpson “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away” and that the couple was later seen walking away from the house together.

The neighbor then told investigators that shortly after he heard two to three screams coming from a brushy area east of his home.

The affidavit adds that an hour after that the neighbor saw Brad Simpson start his black GMC pickup truck and leave his house, returning one to two hours later.

Police say Suzanne Simpson was wearing “a long black dress with black heels” at the time of her disappearance and that her cell phone is missing.

On Monday, Mr Simpson was contacted after both parents failed to pick up their child from school – Mrs Simpson would usually collect their child, said the affidavit.

When police interviewed staff at the school the following day, they said that the child had told them her parents were “fighting” and that her dad had assaulted her mother and taken away her phone. The child stated that her mother had a bruise on her elbow.

Police say that Brad Simpson was “uncooperative” with the investigation and failed to attend a follow-up interview. On Wednesday he was arrested and booked on charges of of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint.

He remained in jail as of Wednesday night and faces a total bond worth $2m, reported KSAT.

Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas told News4SanAntonio: “Facts seemed to indicate that it was possible that it got physical and there was an altercation.”

Villegas added: “Here in Olmos Park later on, the evidence obtained by us and other eyewitnesses seemed to indicate that it got physical here in Olmos Park so I scheduled an appointment with Mr. Simpson and he didn’t keep that appointment so he’s been uncooperative with that.

“We have searched for Suzanne. We don’t know where she is. We’d love to find her. We don’t know if she’s somewhere hiding away”, he added.

The woman’s family had no clue of her whereabouts and she failed to show up for work, the chief said.

“Suzanne was known or is known, as a very loving and reliable person – especially with her children and her work”, Villegas said.

Olmos police encouraged anyone with information on Suzanne’s disappearance or who may have spotted a Black GMC 2019 pickup truck to contact them at 210-822-2000.