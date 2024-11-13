Texas woman charged with murder after allegedly killing man she claimed had kidnapped her
Amy Lejeune, 45, was indicted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Lance Reid
A Texas woman has been charged with murder after she told a 911 operator she shot and killed a man who allegedly kidnapped her, according to court documents.
Amy Lejeune, 45, was indicted on October 8 for the March incident, according to Gillespie County court records obtained by KXAN.
On March 15, Lejeune called 911 and told the dispatcher she had shot a man who she claimed had drugged and kidnapped her, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.
She was able to describe a vehicle related to the alleged kidnapping and the weapon that was used in the shooting, deputies said.
When deputies responded to the call around 12:45 p.m., they found Lejeune and the vehicle in question near a winery off East US Highway 290 after a brief search.
The vehicle was parked in the outside lane of westbound traffic and a deceased male was found in the front seat.
He was later identified as 49-year-old Lance Reid, from the Houston area, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to investigators, Lejeune and Reid were acquaintances who had recently met. They were reportedly on a planned weekend trip together at the time of the shooting, Fox San Antonio reported.
Lejeune is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025.