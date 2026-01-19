The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Twin brothers in Texas have been arrested in connection with two November murders, including one that police say was revenge for a robbery that they were the victims of.

Samuel Gbadebo and Solomon Gbadebo, both 20, were arrested last week and charged with murder after authorities say they carried out one of the killings as revenge for a 2021 robbery, during which their victim forced them to strip naked at gunpoint, FOX 4 reported.

The first killing took place at an apartment complex in north Fort Worth on November 15, 2025. Authorities said a white Nissan Altima was seen on security footage driving into the complex’s parking lot around 1:30 a.m.

Soon after, Devan Randles, 19, was seen in the footage with three other men. Authorities say they believe Randles and the other men were breaking into cars in the complex at that time.

However, a shooting later unfolded, and Randles’ body was found with gunshot wounds. Randles was later pronounced dead. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting.

open image in gallery Solomon Gbadebo (left) and Samuel Gbadebo (right) were arrested last week in connection with two murders that took place in November in Fort Worth, Texas, including one killing that was allegedly revenge for a robbery they were victim to in 2021, according to a report ( Fort Worth Police Department )

The Altima was caught on surveillance footage fleeing the scene soon after the shooting, but no suspects were found after authorities investigated.

Later that month, another man was killed in the early hours of November 30 in the parking lot of Flips Patio Grill.

Isaiah Gonzales, 20, an employee of Flips, was seen leaving the establishment with his girlfriend around 2 a.m.

The footage showed two other men, who had been loitering in the parking lot, running up to Gonzales’s car and firing guns through the windshield. Gonzales was critically wounded in the shooting and later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the report.

In the immediate aftermath, authorities found shoe patterns matching Nike Air Force 1s leaving the scene, but were unable to identify any suspects.

Later investigations identified the twins as suspects in both murders, according to the report.

Authorities determined that the Nissan Altima from the first murder was connected to the second, and then traced it to the Gbadebos’ mother. The twins were also later observed wearing clothes and shoes that matched previous crime scene evidence.

Fort Worth police conducted a search of the twins’ apartment on December 12, but no items were seized and not enough evidence was found to connect the men to the killings.

However, that same day, Samuel Gbadebo was arrested after a police chase in the Fort Worth area, but later bonded out because there was not enough evidence connecting him to the murders.

Authorities’ investigation led to the brothers’ arrest last week, according to the report.

The search warrant affidavit revealed some information about how the twins were associated with one of their victims.

A tipster reportedly told police that Gonzales, the victim in the second shooting, had robbed the brothers and held them at gunpoint years earlier. During the robbery, Gonzales forced the twins to strip naked in front of the camera.

The tipster also told police they heard the twins were responsible for Gonzales’ death, the warrant said.

Investigators later found video evidence while searching Gonzales’ belongings that showed two young Black men being held at gunpoint while naked.

Authorities said they used facial recognition technology to determine the two men were the Gbadebo twins.

The brothers apparently reported being robbed in 2021, however, FOX 4 was unable to find documentation of Gonzales ever being arrested for the alleged robbery.