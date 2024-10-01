The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager was found shot dead in his car on a busy freeway in Texas, after he set off to pick up his girlfriend from work.

Cody Johnson, 19, was killed on Friday night while driving along the Katy Freeway, near Highway 99, in Katy, Texas, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Independent.

Officers were called to reports that a 2011 Black Camaro with gold rims was seen rolling down the busy road.

Arriving on the scene at around 8pm, officers found Johnson “unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds”, the sheriff’s office said.

The teenager was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen’s death is being investigated as a possible road rage attack. No suspects have been identified.

Family members told Fox26 Houston that Johnson had been on his way to see his girlfriend that night.

They appealed for help in finding out what happened to him.

Cody Johnson, 19, was shot dead in Katy, Texas on Friday night ( Harris County Sheriff’s Office )

Johnson’s father Mike Johnson told ABC13: “If you’re strong enough to pull the trigger, you’re strong enough to stand up and say, ‘you know what, I made a mistake’. Nobody values life.

“It happened, people saw it, it’s I-10. It’s busy, and here we are with nothing, and he had to roll there. He was 200 yards away from the Memorial Hermann Helicopter pad in Katy and nobody stopped until police found him.”

Teenager Cody Johnson (pictured) had set off to pick up his girlfriend, family said ( Harris County Sheriff’s Office )

Johnson’s mother Amy Juneau told the outlet: “I beg you as a mom, just, if this was your baby, you would want answers. If this was any family friend, we just want answers – we just want justice for Cody.”

Johnson had a passion for motorcycles and cars, she said, adding that he had only just recovered from a serious motorcycle crash in the summer and was “beginning to get his life on track.”

Incident unfolded along Katy Freeway (pictured) ( Google Maps )

The teenager, who lived in Missouri City, graduated from Ridge Point High School in the spring and was days away from starting a new job, Johnson’s family told Click2Houston.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Independent has contacted Harris County Sheriff’s Office for comment.