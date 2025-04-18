The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former teacher at a Texas academy - that houses rescued children - has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, months after her own father was arrested at the school for allegedly having sex with a minor.

Brooke Martinez, 30, taught at Still Creek Christian Academy ranch in Brazos County, an on-site school for children between the ages of eight to 18 who have been taken out of crisis situations.

She is accused of knowingly and intentionally having an improper relationship with an 18-year-old student in 2024, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department.

Martinez was arrested on April 10 after a school staff member contacted the BCSO and reported the alleged relationship with a student, according to KBTX.

open image in gallery Brooke Martinez, 30, was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Still Creek Christian Academy, where she was a former teacher ( Ellis County Sheriff's Office )

Her father, 57-year-old John Edward Martinez, was arrested in February and charged with three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. His arrest followed a call to police on January 20 about a possible sexual assault of a child at the ranch.

At that time, he had been working as a “house parent. That is an adult who lives in private family quarters within houses onsite at the Still Creek Academy, shared with six to eight children.

According to Still Creek’s website, the homes are “built with a family-friendly atmosphere in mind.” “Our heart’s desire is for our Still Creek students to experience a true family, including all of the joys and challenges that come along with families,” the site states.

Brooke Martinez was arrested in Ellis County, where she posted bail and was released from custody, according to KBTX.

open image in gallery Still Creek Christian Academy ranch in Brazos County, is an on-site school that houses children between the ages of eight to 18 who have been taken out of crisis situations ( Google Maps )

In a statement shared with the outlet, Still Creek said it was “heartbroken and disappointed” over the allegations against Martinez. “The alleged behavior does not align with the high standards we expect of our teachers, who are tasked with creating a protective, nurturing environment for the students in our charge,” the statement read.

The Academy added that immediately it had been made aware of the inappropriate behavior, it had filed reports with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and was continuing to provide its full cooperation.

“The former teacher passed rigorous background checks prior to being hired. She separated from our organization earlier this year,” the statement added. “It remains our primary goal to provide a secure, loving family for the students in our care. While proceedings are underway, we are unable to share further details.”

open image in gallery Brooke Martinez's father, 57-year-old John Edward Martinez, was arrested in February and charged with three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact ( Ellis County Sheriff's Department )

Still Creek released a similar statement following the arrest of John Martinez.

Following his arrest, a teenage girl told deputies that he would take her and other youngsters to his private room, where there were no cameras, lock the door and touch them inappropriately, according to court documents obtained by KBTX. Martinez allegedly threatened to have them removed from the ranch if they did not comply.

John Martinez was booked into the Brazos County Jail, but released on February 8 after also posting bail.

The Independent has contacted Still Creek Christian Academy for comment.