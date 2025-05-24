Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police stop innocent-looking trailer – only to uncover smuggling operation in hollowed-out bales of hay

Texas officials allegedly found 12 migrants in hollowed-out hay bales during routine traffic stop

Erin Keller
in Ohio
Saturday 24 May 2025 17:51 EDT
A routine traffic stop in Texas led to the discovery of an alleged human smuggling operation involving 12 undocumented migrants concealed within hollowed-out hay bales.

Officials said a Fayette County deputy stopped a white Ford F-250 towing hay bales Tuesday around 12:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near Flatonia, roughly 70 miles east of Austin.

Texas officials allegedly found 12 migrants in hollowed-out hay bales
Texas officials allegedly found 12 migrants in hollowed-out hay bales

Upon inspection, the deputy noticed the bales had been “meticulously altered,” revealing hidden compartments reinforced with metal frameworks, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside, deputies found 12 people inside.

“This method of concealment is not only deceptive but incredibly dangerous to human life,” Sheriff Keith Korenek said in a Facebook post. “Smugglers continue to use increasingly creative and hazardous techniques to transport individuals across Texas highways.”

Fayette County officials say this is the first time they’ve seen migrants in bales of hay
Fayette County officials say this is the first time they've seen migrants in bales of hay

Deputies said the 12 migrants were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while two Houston residents, Adanaylo Lambert, 22, and Lency Delgado Fernandez, 25, were arrested as the “coordinators of the operation.” They are expected to face state and federal human smuggling charges.

The driver, Delbert Flanders, 44, from Kansas, also was arrested on state and federal smuggling charges. He was taken to a local hospital for unspecified medical treatment.

The discovery happened during a routine traffic stop
The discovery happened during a routine traffic stop

Fayette County authorities say this is the first time they’ve encountered migrants hidden in hay bales.

The case remains under investigation.

