A routine traffic stop in Texas led to the discovery of an alleged human smuggling operation involving 12 undocumented migrants concealed within hollowed-out hay bales.

Officials said a Fayette County deputy stopped a white Ford F-250 towing hay bales Tuesday around 12:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near Flatonia, roughly 70 miles east of Austin.

Upon inspection, the deputy noticed the bales had been “meticulously altered,” revealing hidden compartments reinforced with metal frameworks, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside, deputies found 12 people inside.

“This method of concealment is not only deceptive but incredibly dangerous to human life,” Sheriff Keith Korenek said in a Facebook post. “Smugglers continue to use increasingly creative and hazardous techniques to transport individuals across Texas highways.”

Deputies said the 12 migrants were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while two Houston residents, Adanaylo Lambert, 22, and Lency Delgado Fernandez, 25, were arrested as the “coordinators of the operation.” They are expected to face state and federal human smuggling charges.

The driver, Delbert Flanders, 44, from Kansas, also was arrested on state and federal smuggling charges. He was taken to a local hospital for unspecified medical treatment.

Fayette County authorities say this is the first time they’ve encountered migrants hidden in hay bales.

The case remains under investigation.