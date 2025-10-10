The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 12-year-old girl told investigators she was forced to crawl naked on the floor and bark like a dog before she escaped from months of alleged torture inside her sisters’ Texas home.

Brenda Garcia, 38, and Tania Garcia, 37, are now behind bars, after being accused of holding the girl captive at their Conroe home, while starving her, and beating her with belts, cords, and sticks.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the girl escaped on September 28 and told detectives the sisters had physically and sexually abused her for months.

Court documents obtained by 11Alive detail disturbing allegations – including that the sisters forced her to eat dirt and hair off the floor, tied her to furniture with zip ties, and only allowed her to eat ramen noodles and drink water twice a day.

At one point, Brenda allegedly choked the girl with a belt and told her to “just die already,” according to investigators.

open image in gallery Brenda Garcia, 38, and her sister are now behind bars, after being accused of holding a girl captive at their home while they allegedly beat and starved her ( Montgomery County Sheriff's Office )

When deputies found the child, she had visible injuries all over her body, including an infected gash on her forehead. The girl, whose name was not released, was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands, where doctors confirmed signs of abuse, neglect, and malnutrition.

“The child was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff confirmed injuries consistent with abuse and malnutrition,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “She is safe and receiving medical care and support services.”

Detectives say surveillance video from inside the home and footage found on Brenda’s cell phone support the girl’s account. They said they also found text messages in which Brenda allegedly admitted to hitting the child.

When questioned, the sisters denied the allegations and told investigators the girl was “psychotic” and had injured herself.

Both women were arrested on October 3 and are charged with injury to a child and unlawful restraint. Brenda also faces an additional charge of invasive visual recording. She is being held on bonds totaling $280,000, while her sister Tania is being held on $200,000.

open image in gallery Tania Garcia, 37, and her sister allegedly forced the child to eat dirt and hair off the floor, tied her to furniture with zip ties, and only allowed her to eat ramen noodles and drink water twice a day ( Montgomery County Sheriff's Office )

Sheriff Wesley Doolittle called the case “deeply disturbing” and praised the victim for having the courage to come forward.

“The safety and well-being of children will always be my highest priority,” Doolittle said. “This case is deeply disturbing, but it also highlights the importance of community awareness and the courage it takes to speak up. Together, we can protect the most vulnerable among us and ensure that justice is served.”

Investigators said the girl had previously lived with an uncle in Houston who also allegedly sexually assaulted her. She told detectives she sought help from Brenda, who knew the uncle. Brenda picked her up from school in March and took her to Conroe, the girl said, but instead of providing refuge, the abuse reportedly continued.

Detectives said Child Protective Services (CPS) had been searching for the girl, but Brenda told them she had moved back to Honduras with her biological mother.

“Regarding any further arrests, the investigation is ongoing, and we cannot provide anything further right now to protect the integrity of the case,” a District Attorney's office representative in Montgomery County told ABC13.

The investigation remains “active and ongoing,” MCSO said.

“To protect the child’s privacy and preserve the integrity of the case, no further details will be released at this time,” officials added.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.