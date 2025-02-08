Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Husband calls 911 moments after shooting his wife 15 times for alleged affair, cops say

The suspect is now being held in a Texas jail on a murder charge

Alex Lang
in New York
Saturday 08 February 2025 10:29 EST
Brandon Dickerson is accused of shooting dead his common-law wife in their Texas home over a suspected affair, cops say
Brandon Dickerson is accused of shooting dead his common-law wife in their Texas home over a suspected affair, cops say (Brazos County jail )

A Texas man shot his wife dead for having an affair, then called 911 to report his crime, police said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, police in Bryan, Texas, responded to a home after a person called 911 to report a shooting.

The caller, later identified as 29-year-old Brandon Dickerson, told dispatchers that he had just shot his wife, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Dickerson and detained him, according to KCEN-TV. They also found a woman - identified as Alexis Walls - dead in the house with gunshot wounds.

Dickerson told police that he shot his wife 15 times because he suspected she was cheating on him, KBTX reported.

Brandon Dickerson is accused of shooting dead his common-law wife in their Texas home over a suspected affair, cops say
Brandon Dickerson is accused of shooting dead his common-law wife in their Texas home over a suspected affair, cops say (Brazos County jail)

Walls was identified as Dickerson’s common-law wife, according to KBTX. A common-law marriage is a de facto union, without the official ceremony.

The couple shared an 18-month-old child, who was at home when the shooting happened, but was not injured.

Dickerson was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in Brazos County jail on $250,000 bond.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in