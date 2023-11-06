Multiple people wounded in mass shooting at Texas college homecoming

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Multiple people, including children as young as eight, have been wounded in a mass shooting during a Praire View A&M University (PVAMU) homecoming event.

The shooting unfolded on Sunday night when around 1,000 people gathered for an unofficial “trail ride” event closed to the college campus, reported Click2Houston.

Sources told the local outlet that at least seven people were injured.

Their identities and conditions remain unknown.

However, sources said that two of the victims are believed to be just eight and 13 years old.

Emergency helicopters responded to rush some of the victims to hospital while investigators were spotted on the scene, among party paraphernalia strewn on the grass.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said that the event was not an official celebration planned by PVAMU but had been approved by the county judge.

“The mass gathering was approved by the County Judge for the location of FM 362 and Cameron Rd. The party promoter agreed to follow the Judge’s instructions,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“Please avoid the area of FM 362 to avoid traffic due to people organizing parking in the approved pastures.”