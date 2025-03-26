The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A group of teenage siblings face charges after cops say they tried to kill their mother for turning off the wi-fi over the weekend.

Officers in Harris County, Texas, responded to a disturbance report a home near the West Houston Airport Sunday evening only to find a woman had been assaulted by her three children, aged 14, 15 and 16 years old, police said.

The mother of the children was chased around the house and into the street with knives by her children and struck with a brick – an assault that was instigated after she turned off the wi-fi, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

open image in gallery Three teens are facing charges for allegedly trying to kill their mother after she turned off the wi-fi ( PA Archive )

The three teens, who were not named by police were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. It is unclear if the teenagers are still in custody or if they have entered pleas.

According to Gonzalez, the teenagers allegedly “coordinated a plan to try and kill the mother” after the wi-fi was turned off.

All three allegedly grabbed kitchen knives and chased their mother intending to stab her. During the chase, the grandmother of the teenagers was “knocked over” while trying to protect the mother, authorities noted.

Gonzalez said neither the mother or grandmother sustained serious injuries.

Neighbors told KPRC 2 Click2Houston they heard “yelling” coming from the home at the time of the incident but that they hear loud noises and see deputies at the house on “a regular basis.”

“I don’t even let my kids come outside because of them,” one unnamed neighbor told the local news outlet.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that this is the third time this year that they have been called to the home.