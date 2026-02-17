Suspect accused of stabbing his mom to death and then abducting his 4-year-old nephew

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas man accused of killing his mother and abducting his young nephew was captured within a few hours after an AMBER Alert launched a massive multi-state manhunt.

Raymond Isaac Carmona, 20, is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property after police say he fatally stabbed his mother at her Mansfield home and then fled with the four-year-old boy in her tan 2009 Toyota Corolla

Mansfield police were called to a home in the 200 block of Cotton Drive just before 9 a.m. January 31 after a family member found 63-year-old Andrea Colgrove unresponsive on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later determined she died from a stab wound to the neck, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to reports obtained by FOX4.

During the initial investigation, officers learned Colgrove had legal guardianship of her grandson, who was missing from the home, along with her car.

open image in gallery Raymond Isaac Carmona, 20, is being held on a $1 million bond for allegedly fatally stabbing his mother and kidnapping his nephew ( Tarrant County Jail )

Colgrove’s son Carmona was identified by police as a suspect in both the homicide and the disappearance of the child, who was immediately entered into state and national databases as a critical missing person.

An AMBER Alert was issued, and the vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.

Just minutes after the alert was broadcast, Missouri authorities located the Toyota Corolla with Carmona and the child inside. Carmona was taken into custody that afternoon and the child was safely recovered. The child was later released into the care of Child Protective Services.

In an interview with police, Carmona admitted to his involvement in his mother’s death, Fox4 reports.

Mansfield police credited Missouri and Arkansas Highway Patrol officers for their assistance in locating the child and arresting Carmona.

“This case is a powerful example of law enforcement professionals across state lines working together to protect our communities and diligently serve victims of crime,” Mansfield police said in a statement.

Carmona was indicted by a grand jury on February 6 on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property (motor vehicle) and remains at the Tarrant County Jail on a a combined bond of $1,007,500.

He is scheduled to be in court on February 23.