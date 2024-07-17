Texas man, 32, accused of shooting woman dead after paying her $10 for sex

Support truly

A Texas man is facing a murder charge for shooting dead a woman after paying her $10 for sex, police said.

Yons Alshabi, 32, was recently arrested in connection to the case. Crystal Daniels, 41, was found dead in the parking lot of a Dallas strip mall on July 9.

Police used surveillance video from a nearby business to identify Alshabi’s vehicle in the parking lot around the time of the murder, according to Fox 4 .

Alshabi first told police that his car had been stolen.

However, he later admitted he picked up Daniels and intended to pay her $70 for sex at a nearby motel, according to the report. He then got concerned about a truck he believed was following them.

Yons Alshabi, 32, is accused of shooting a woman dead he picked up for sex. Police found her with a $10 bill in her hand after the shooting ( Dallas County jail )

The suspect told officers that he gave Daniels $10 and told her to get out of the car.

A struggle ensued when Daniels refused to get out of the car and the gun went off, Alshabi told police, according to the report.

He said he then pulled her body from his car and left her in the parking lot.

Investigators said they found the $10 bill in Daniels’ dead hand when her body was found, Fox 4 noted.

Alshabi was booked into jail and remains in custody on $1 million bond.