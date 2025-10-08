The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas mother who allegedly fatally shot two of her children, and wounded two others, has a fifth child who remains missing five days after the deadly attack.

Oninda Romelus, 31, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder after the shooting early Saturday in Houston.

All four children were discovered by police in her vehicle at a gas station after she called 911. The shooting is believed to have happened inside the vehicle, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. When deputies arrived on the scene, they immediately started lifesaving aid on the children.

Romelus’ three-year-old daughter and son, 13, were pronounced dead at the scene. Her eight-year-old son and daughter, nine, were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston and are expected to recover. Both children have been talking with investigators, KHOU reported.

Following the shooting, investigators searched the family home in Porter and learned she also has a 17-year-old child, according to court documents obtained by FOX26. The search for the teen entered its fifth day Wednesday.

open image in gallery Oninda Romelus (pictured in 2022), was arrested after she allegedly opened fire on her kids early Saturday before calling 911 from a gas station in the Houston area ( Fayette County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators also uncovered “a large amount of social security cards and other identification documents containing identifying information of numerous individuals,” including U.S. Treasury checks addressed to the home under different names, during the search.

Romelus called 911 around 4:45 a.m. Saturday and told dispatchers to have the police meet her at the gas station.

Surveillance video shows Romelus at the gas pump, speaking on her phone as she fueled up, according to court records. Brazoria County deputies said she appeared detached and unresponsive as they approached her.

When investigators tried to question her at the gas station, court documents say Romelus appeared alert but gave disjointed answers.

Asked why she called 911, she allegedly replied: “Instead of them doing it to me, I’m gonna do it to them.”

When pressed to explain, Romelus said, “kill them all,” according to court documents.

She also reportedly told investigators that she hadn’t called 911 but called “the devil.”

When investigators asked what she meant, she allegedly said: “They’re dead,” and adding: “Cause you can’t take me without me taking you.”

Romelus also allegedly made several “incriminating statements” when she was later questioned at the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, KHOU reported.

open image in gallery Romelus called 911 from a gas station in Angleton, outside of Houston, and told police to meet her there. When they arrived, they found four of her children with gunshot wounds in the car ( KHOU )

Romelus has a 2022 conviction in Fayette County, Georgia, for driving under the influence of drugs.

Melissa Lanford, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services spokesperson, confirmed that the agency is investigating, and that Romelus was known to the authorities.

“Child Protective Services is investigating this case and making sure that the safety and well-being of the surviving children is our first priority,” Lanford said.

“Ms. Romelus has had contact with CPS on one other occasion. Details of that interaction are confidential but will be included in a public Child Fatality Report when our investigation is complete.”

Romelus is being held on a $14 million bond at Brazoria County Jail.