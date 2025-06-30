Texas man killed flight attendant roommate and chucked her body off a bridge after he ‘snapped’, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas man admitted to killing his flight attendant roommate after he “snapped” – then throwing her body off a bridge, authorities said.

Dennis William Day, 66, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested and charge with the murder of Rana Nofal Soluri, a 47-year-old Envoy Air flight attendant who was missing for months, Fox 4 reported.

Soluri was reported missing by a coworker on June 11, though the last time she showed up for work or had contact with any of her friends or family was in March.

The flight had been living with Day for about a year and recently took a leave of absence from work for a minor surgery, which she was supposed to return to work from on March 31, but never did, authorities said.

Fort Worth began to investigate, looking for the missing person, but soon learned of Day’s involvement in her disappearance.

Dennis William Day was arrested and charged with the murder of his flight attendant roommate, Rana Nofal Soluri. ( Tarrant County Jail )

In May, officers were dispatched to Day’s home to tow Soluri’s car, a 2023 Mazda she had purchased a week before she went missing. Day told authorities it had been parked there for nearly two months, and he had not seen Soluri during that time.

Day also told police that he had moved Soluri’s belongings into a storage unit, but did not “express knowledge or concern about her,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A month later, officers were called to the home for a welfare check, and Day told police he hadn’t heard from Soluri in three months, despite him calling and texting her.

Police investigation revealed the last time anyone could verify that Soluri was alive was on March 21. Since her car was “brand new,” police concluded that it was unlikely she would leave it behind if she left voluntarily.

Given that information, police believed Soluri to be dead and the case was turned over to the homicide unit, according to Fox 4. Soon after, as officers searched Day’s home, they found surveillance footage that showed him dragging what appeared to be a lifeless body into his backyard, the arrest affidavit said.

When interviewed by police, Day said Soluri was videotaping him and threatening to call the police, which is when he “snapped” and strangled her to death.

It was not immediately clear why Soluri had threatened to call the police on Day.

Day allegedly dragged her body outside and disconnected the security camera after realizing he was caught on film. He then told authorities that he loaded her body head-first into a large black trash bag and dumped it over a bridge in Bowie, Texas, a town about an hour north of his Fort Worth home.

Day also confessed to tossing the victim’s cellphone into the river. While he directed police to several bridges in the area, Soluri’s body was never found.

Following the investigation, Day was arrested on a murder charge and his bond was set at $200,000.