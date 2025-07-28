Suspect boasted on Facebook that being wanted is the ‘adult version of hide-and-seek’ - then is arrested a week later
Fritz Eugene Case was arrested a week after making a joke on Facebook that having a warrant for his arrest was like the “adult version of hide-and-seek.”
Authorities in Mart were serving a narcotics search warrant on July 19 when they discovered that some of the people at the scene had outstanding felony warrants unrelated to the drug case.
One of the suspects, identified as 54-year-old Fritz Eugene Case, shared a Facebook post a week earlier that read, “Having warrants is basically the adult version of hide-and-seek,” the Mart Police Department said.
Authorities in Mart, a small city about 18 miles east of Waco, Texas, didn’t hold back on their jokes at Case’s expense.
“The Mart Police Department would like to recognize Officer Crawford as a professional player of ‘adult hide-and-seek,’” the department joked in a statement online. “Officer Crawford was able to take the suspect into custody within a week of the Facebook post challenging law enforcement.”
“Law Enforcement - 1 Suspect - 0,” the post, signed by Police Chief Shane James, read.
After signing off the post, James added: “The Chief would welcome any further challenges in the game of ‘hide-and-seek.’”
Case was arrested on two felony warrants for forgery targeting the elderly and credit/debit card abuse targeting the elderly, according to McLennan County jail records.
He was booked into the McLennan County Jail.