Texas man convicted of two random murders could be tied to other shootings

Texas authorities believe a man who has been convicted of two random killings might be tied to five additional shootings.

Kevin Sheffield, 23, killed two people in the spring of 2022. Since then, officials with the Dallas Police Department have been exploring his connection to separate unsolved cases that occurred before the two killings.

Sheffield is currently serving a 50-year sentence for the murders. One of the people he killed was Joseph Syas, 65. The man had been walking down Eastridge Drive in Northeast Dallas when he died.

Shell casings recovered at the scene connected Sheffield to a murder three miles away, where 64-year-old Mohamed Kamara was shot outside his apartment as he headed to work.

Sheffield ultimately pleaded guilty to both murders in September 2024. At the time of his sentencing, a judge mentioned additional cases, according to Fox 4. The outlet has obtained hundreds of police records showing the extent to which police believe Sheffield could be responsible for the additional shootings, which began in 2021.

Police located a box of ammunition and loose rounds inside the man’s car that they believe could connect him to the shootings of four people who were wounded and one victim, identified as 61-year-old Lisa Avery, who was killed in 2022. An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

Fox obtained a map related to ballistics data in Sheffield’s case file that groups together seven shootings. The shootings were all outside and in the same general area.

Sheffield is now 23 years old and is projected to be released from prison in 2072, but he’s eligible for parole in 2047. At that time, he will be 45 years old.

Police say the investigation into Lisa Avery's murder is still ongoing.

It’s not clear what Sheffield’s motives might have been in the shootings. Investigators confirmed to the outlet that he is a person of interest in the four shootings in which the victims survived, but the cases are suspended.