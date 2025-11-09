The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three employees at a Texas landscaping business were found fatally shot over the weekend by their coworker, who was later found dead, authorities said.

Police in San Antonio responded to a shooting around 7:45 a.m. Saturday at Mission Landscape Supplies and found three employees dead with gunshot wounds, authorities said. The victims were a 48-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. Their names and jobs at the company were not immediately known.

Police said the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Jose Hernandez, arrived at the business and began shooting the workers. Hernandez was also employed at the landscaping business, WFAA reported.

Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed the business, including SWAT and K-9 units.

open image in gallery Three employees of Mission Landscaping Supplies were found dead Saturday morning. The suspect, another employee, was later found dead by police. ( Google )

“I don’t know the motive, but it was not random,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Residents in the surrounding area were advised to stay indoors as authorities searched for the suspect.

Around 11:40 a.m., police said the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the nearby woods, KWCH reported.

Authorities said there was no longer a threat to the public.. The investigation is ongoing.