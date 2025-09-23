‘Who builds a ballpark next to a gun range?’: Coach injured by gunfire that crossed into baseball diamond

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A junior baseball game in Texas was terrifyingly cut short on Sunday morning when stray bullets began whizzing over the field, wounding a coach and sending the players sprinting for cover.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the RAC youth baseball field in Katy on the far western outskirts of Houston at around 9:45 a.m. after "recreational shooting" on an adjacent lot spilled over onto the diamond.

One 27-year-old male coach was shot in the shoulder and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, but was released later the same day in stable condition, officials said.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office said it was now pursuing dangerous conduct charges against three people suspected of firing off guns nearby.

Video footage posted on Facebook by local realtor Nick Garner showed players stopping and looking around in confusion as a rapid series of shots rang out, before a coach abruptly bent over and fell to the ground.

"Kids can’t even play sports any more without the fear of being shot at," said Garner.

open image in gallery A 27-year-old baseball coach is airlifted to hospital in Katy, Texas after gunfire interrupted a game on Sunday ( Waller County Emergency Medical Services )

The incident provoked fury and confusion from witnesses and local families, some of whom said the shooting had carried on long after the players had left the facility.

"This facility needs to be shut down," wrote one mother on Facebook. "Who builds a youth baseball complex next to gun ranges? I am terrified."

The RAC is very close to the Katy Police Department's own training range. But a Sheriff's Office spokesperson told Houston Public Media that the suspected shooters were actually not on that property during the incident.

According to Google Maps, the baseball facility is surrounded on all sides by empty fields and scrubland.

"This morning, during a baseball game, an unfortunate incident occurred involving recreational shooting on a nearby property," the RAC said in a statement.

open image in gallery The RAC baseball facility in Katy, Texas (yellow highlights added) ( Google Maps )

"During this time, a coach was struck in the shoulder. On-site medical personnel provided immediate care, and he was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family...

"We are taking every step possible to ensure this does not happen again on our property. Any future practices or games at the facility are at a pause until law enforcement and our internal investigation has been completed.”

In the video footage, bullets can be heard cracking through the air and bouncing off objects with increasing intensity. Someone can be heard exclaiming "what the f***?", while one of the adults suddenly bends over and falls to the ground, apparently injured.

Only one man in a red jersey and baseball cap continues to stand up, looking around as if in consternation, as rock music continues to play from the loudspeakers and other voices from offscreen shout at him to "get down".

Instead, he offers to help the injured man to his feet, who then walks offscreen rubbing his arm. Other people can be heard saying "somebody call 911!" and "somebody call the police!"