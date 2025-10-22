The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two women were killed in Texas after their fist fight spilled into the road and they were hit by an oncoming driver, who did not stop and fled the scene.

The women, who have not been formally identified but were known in the area, were “rolling around on the ground” when they were hit, police said.

The Houston Police Department said the incident occurred at around 3.30am in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, in front of a food mart.

Several passersby who witnessed the fight pulled over and attempted to call police, as the pair grappled on the floor, HPD Sergeant David Rose told ABC13.

“Unfortunately, there was a red sedan driving potentially the speed limit in lane one that ran them both over and caused fatal injuries,” Rose said.

( Getty Images )

“That sedan proceeded to continue down the street without stopping and rendering aid."

Police have obtained surveillance footage of the incident but have not released further information about the vehicle or its driver due to the quality. However, it is likely to have damage to the front corner.

"As of this time, we do have some surveillance of that vehicle, but we are going to be looking for more evidence and trying to find that vehicle and that person because it is a crime to leave the scene of a crash where people are seriously injured or dead," the Rose said.

"It is a felony, so the hit-and-run division is going to be following up."

Police say that as well as being known in the area, the two women were known to have been in altercations with each other previously.

HPD has not released any further information on the incident.