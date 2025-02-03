The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An elderly man was tackled to the ground after he allegedly fired a gun during a high school band competition in Houston, Texas.

Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr., 83, was detained and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Saturday, Pasadena police said.

The suspect, who reportedly believed he was being chased by someone, is said to have charged the Pasadena Memorial High School through a backdoor around 6 p.m. Saturday, as the Texas Color Guard Circuit drumline band competition was underway.

Authorities said the suspected was convinced he and his wife were going to be killed.

At the time, 43 students, two band directors, and a percussion technical consultant were inside the premises.

As the gunman stepped through the school, he allegedly fired a handgun and managed to strike a technical consultant in the shoulder, said the Angleton Independent Schools District.

open image in gallery Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr., 83, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon ( Pasadena Police Department )

The victim survived the attack and managed to retain consciousness while he was transported to a Houston hospital. Students were safely escorted away from the scene and loaded onto a bus.

Several parents leaped into action, and six dads managed to tackle Brandl to the ground, ABC13 reported.

One of the fathers, Abram Trevino, told the outlet: “It felt like an eternity, but I think it was like a minute or so.”

Another, Joe Sanchez, said: “I grabbed his arms while [another] took the gun out.

“Then once the gun was out of his hand, we had no handcuffs so I took [off] my belt and made a handcuff.”

According to the two dads, several screams were heard as chaos erupted inside the school, and people were convinced a school shooting was occurring.

open image in gallery Police were called to the scene in Houston Texas ( Google Maps )

As of Monday, Brandl is reportedly waiting to be transferred to Harris County Jail and has not been given bond.

Counseling services are going to be available for any students and staff affected by the incident, shared the school district.

A statement on Saturday read: “We are deeply saddened by this event, and we wish to commend the Angleton ISD staff for their quick and decisive action in keeping our students safe.

“Our current information is that this is an ongoing investigation in which AISD will fully cooperate. Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by the incident, and we will continue to provide the needed support for our students and staff.”

The Independent contacted Pasadena Police for further information.