A Texas man faces charges after he gave his newborn gasoline to drink hoping to kill the child, police said.

Edgar James Bridgemon, 24, was arrested by police in Paris, Texas, on August 10 and was charged with attempted capital murder.

Around noon Saturday, police responded to a home to help EMS medics. There, police were told that the infant’s father had given his 4-month-old son gasoline to drink, according to MyParisTexas.com.

Officers saw Bridgemon trying to run away from the scene, and he was arrested about a block away.

When officers spoke to the 24-year-old, he admitted that he gave the child gasoline trying to kill the infant, according to the report.

Edgar James Bridgemon, 24, is accused of giving his infant gasoline to drink hoping to kill the 4-month-old child. ( Paris police )

Bridgemon was arrested and also charged with evading arrest. He was booked into jail and is being held on $255,000 bond.

The child was taken to the hospital and transferred to a facility in Dallas for further care, according to the report.